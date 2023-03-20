Soldier has Lee-way to raise funds in Welsh 3000s

A Shropshire-based soldier is to undertake the daunting Welsh 3000s Challenge next month to raise money for Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes.

Private Lee Wyatt is to undertake the daunting Welsh 3000s Challenge

Private Lee Wyatt, who is originally from Bolton, has been in the military for almost 14 years and is now serving with the Military Provost Guard Service (MPGS) at MPGS Clive Barracks, at Ternhill.

The 31-year-old explained: “Last September I was supposed to go on adventure training with the Adjutant General’s Corps and complete the Tour Du Mont Blanc Trek – 103 miles through the Alps passing through parts of France, Switzerland, and Italy. Unfortunately, this did not happen because of the Queen’s passing.

“Having done all the fitness and bought my own equipment, I set my sights on a more personal challenge: the national Three Peak Challenge, which consists of reaching the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon, in 24 hours.

“I completed it in 21 hours and 53 minutes, was quite pleased with the time, and found myself wanting to go a bit bigger That’s when I stumbled across the Welsh 3000s and thought I would try to raise money for Help for Heroes.”

To complete the Welsh 3000s Challenge, participants are required to have the peak of all 15 of the Welsh mountains higher than 3,000ft within the space of 24 hours.

Wyatt added: “I’ve been doing the Wainwright walks and general fitness work: 10 and 20km runs and the odd 5k run with 20kg on my back. I like to think I’m naturally fit anyway.

“I’ve researched it. Some guy’s done it in around four-and-a-half hours. And there’s one who did it four times in 20 hours, but I’m aiming for about 15-16 hours … just the once.

“My colleagues think I’m barmy. I want to do Everest basecamp at one point, but it costs a lot of money.”

Barmy or not, Help for Heroes’ Area Fundraising Manager, Rhys Edwards, is grateful for Wyatt’s desire to challenge himself.

He said: “Our thanks go out to Lee for his efforts in doing the Welsh 3000s – it’s quite a challenge. It’s particularly heart-warming for us at the Charity to see serving personnel setting themselves challenges to help support those who went before them. We wish him well.”

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service. The charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 27,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

The Charity supports veterans from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked alongside our Armed Forces.

To support Lee Wyatt’s fundraising efforts, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-wyatt-welsh3000. To get support, visit helpforheroes.org.uk.