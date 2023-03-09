1.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire experience company signs up new county partners

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Four Shropshire attractions, including an exclusive private glamping site, have become the latest county venues to sign up with a UK-wide experience day company.

Buckatree Hall Hotel's afternoon tea
Buckatree Hall Hotel’s afternoon tea

WonderDays, which is based in Telford but offers experience gifts nationwide, has welcomed on board Rye Bank Adventures, Abels Harp, The Buckatree Hall Hotel and Shropshire Golf and Spa Hotel.

The four new attractions are the latest businesses join a host of other Shropshire experience days already on WonderDays, including hot air balloon rides, overnight stays in Shrewsbury prison and personalised animal encounters.

- Advertisement -

Abi Sadler, partnerships manager for WonderDays, said she was delighted to expand WonderDays experience offering in Shropshire.

Private glamping breaks for up to 12 at Rye Bank Adventures near Whitchurch are now available through WonderDays, along with overnight stays at Abels Harp near Minsterley.

The company has also introduced afternoon tea The Buckatree Hall Hotel and just last month(JAN), a new spa experience day at The Telford Hotel Golf and Spa Resort.

“Bringing on board new Shropshire experiences and attractions definitely feels that bit extra special, as WonderDays was launched and always will be based here in Shropshire,” said Miss Sadler.

“Our owners launched the businesses after almost two decades in the experience day industry as a provider and we have been determined to do things a ‘better’ way for our own providers from the start.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our latest experience providers, all of which offer a fantastic and memorable activity to enjoy with loved ones.”

Miss Sadler is also happy to hear from any other Shropshire attractions who might be interested in joining WonderDays.

“There are so many fantastic things to do in Shropshire and we’re always on the lookout for new experience gift ideas to add to our existing WonderDays offering,” she said.

“We’re a local Shropshire company with a national offering of experiences and days out. We would love to hear from companies offering awesome things to do here in the county.”

WonderDays launched in 2022 to offer a more flexible, buyer and supplier friendly alternative to many large experience day companies.

Gift experiences are fully customisable to any number of people and customers who change their mind can swap vouchers online in just a few easy clicks.

For more information or to contact WonderDays about becoming an experience day partner, visit the WonderDays website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP