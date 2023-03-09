Shropshire experience company signs up new county partners

Four Shropshire attractions, including an exclusive private glamping site, have become the latest county venues to sign up with a UK-wide experience day company.

Buckatree Hall Hotel’s afternoon tea

WonderDays, which is based in Telford but offers experience gifts nationwide, has welcomed on board Rye Bank Adventures, Abels Harp, The Buckatree Hall Hotel and Shropshire Golf and Spa Hotel.

The four new attractions are the latest businesses join a host of other Shropshire experience days already on WonderDays, including hot air balloon rides, overnight stays in Shrewsbury prison and personalised animal encounters.

Abi Sadler, partnerships manager for WonderDays, said she was delighted to expand WonderDays experience offering in Shropshire.

Private glamping breaks for up to 12 at Rye Bank Adventures near Whitchurch are now available through WonderDays, along with overnight stays at Abels Harp near Minsterley.

The company has also introduced afternoon tea The Buckatree Hall Hotel and just last month(JAN), a new spa experience day at The Telford Hotel Golf and Spa Resort.

“Bringing on board new Shropshire experiences and attractions definitely feels that bit extra special, as WonderDays was launched and always will be based here in Shropshire,” said Miss Sadler.

“Our owners launched the businesses after almost two decades in the experience day industry as a provider and we have been determined to do things a ‘better’ way for our own providers from the start.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our latest experience providers, all of which offer a fantastic and memorable activity to enjoy with loved ones.”

Miss Sadler is also happy to hear from any other Shropshire attractions who might be interested in joining WonderDays.

“There are so many fantastic things to do in Shropshire and we’re always on the lookout for new experience gift ideas to add to our existing WonderDays offering,” she said.

“We’re a local Shropshire company with a national offering of experiences and days out. We would love to hear from companies offering awesome things to do here in the county.”

WonderDays launched in 2022 to offer a more flexible, buyer and supplier friendly alternative to many large experience day companies.

Gift experiences are fully customisable to any number of people and customers who change their mind can swap vouchers online in just a few easy clicks.

For more information or to contact WonderDays about becoming an experience day partner, visit the WonderDays website.