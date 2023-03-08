Shropshire charity appeals for youth workers to lend a helping hand

A Shropshire charity has issued a plea for more youth workers to step up and help deliver on its pledge to provide much-needed services and opportunities for children and young people.

Leon Morris and Charlie Haywood enjoying the bin bag fashion theme at Whitchurch Youth Club

SYA – All About Youth is committed to running youth clubs, groups, projects and supporting voluntary groups across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The charity’s plea comes as the UK is currently experiencing a shortage of youth workers, particularly part-time youth workers – people who can help make such a difference to the lives of children and young people within their community.

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “We don’t have enough youth workers to meet our needs and this situation only looks to be getting worse as we continue to expand provision of our services.

“There has been a national shortage for a while and recruitment has really struggled post-Covid. Youth workers do an amazing job in helping us deliver our programmes but there simply are not enough people coming forward either as paid or volunteers to meet demand.

“That is particularly the case with part-time youth workers – people who can help out by doing a few hours a week at youth club sessions and the many other activities and projects we are involved with.

“It is a good way of earning some extra cash and learning new skills, with training included, but the main thing is that it is really rewarding and satisfying to be involved in something designed to improve the lives of young people.

“SYA – All About Youth is expanding all the time and we would love to hear from anyone who would like to join us on that journey. We would be happy to talk through what the role involves with anyone who is interested. Just give us a call on 01743 730005, email us on info@sya.org.uk or visit the website at https://sya.org.uk/.”

Last year SYA – All About Youth supported the reopening of 107 youth clubs or groups re-emerging from the Covid shutdowns, trained and supported 31 young leaders to achieve nationally recognised awards, supported the employment of more than 110 people across the sector to deliver youth work and activities alongside the 2,094 volunteers supported to deliver youth clubs, groups and other activities for young people.

The charity also upskilled 112 volunteers to improve their delivery in Youth Work, by delivering Nationally Accredited to Levels 2 & 3 JNC youth work qualifications, safeguarding, First Aid, mental health and drugs and alcohol.

Call on 01743 730005, email info@sya.org.uk or visit https://sya.org.uk/ for more information.