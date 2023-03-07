Telford Steam Railway to host volunteers’ open day

Telford Steam Railway is hosting an open day later this month to appeal to new members and volunteers from across the region.

Some of the attendees at the last volunteer open day, many are now members and volunteers at the railway

On Sunday, March 26, Telford Steam Railway will invite prospective volunteers and members to come and see the various roles and opportunities that the railway has to offer.

A Spokesman for the railway said “We have no paid staff at Telford Steam Railway, so attracting more volunteers and members to join us is vital for our continued existence, and for our future plans to relay the track first to Doseley, and ultimately into Ironbridge.

Our open day last year was very successful, with over 40 new members joining us, and quite a few of those becoming regular volunteers. So we felt it was the right time to have another just before the start of our 2023 operating season.

Two sessions are planned on the day, starting at 10am and 1pm. At each session, visitors can speak to existing volunteers including carriage restorers, permanent way staff, drivers, firemen, loco cleaners, guards, gardeners, tearoom and model railway operators.

After a short train ride to Horsehay and Dawley station, visitors will meet our heads of departments where, over a free tea or coffee, they can hear about our exciting development plans, and how they can get involved. There is no need to book, just turn up at our Spring Village station in time for the allotted session. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

For further details see www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk/volunteer-open-day-23.