Branching out – the Shropshire park where guests can sleep in trees

Treehouse lodges providing a luxury stay in the midst of an ancient woodland are capturing the imagination of nature-loving guests, a Shropshire holiday park reports.

A treehouse lodge at the family-owned Woodland Park Lodges

Family-owned Woodland Park Lodges, located in tranquil countryside near the Welsh borders, say bookings have been blossoming since the new development opened earlier this year.

But although the treehouse lodges offer a uniquely close encounter with the natural world, says the park, the experience won’t mean bidding farewell to creature comforts.

Each lodge has been furnished and equipped to a five-star standard with contemporary kitchens, bathrooms and living areas which have the vibe of a luxury hotel suite.

There’s even a private hot tub on the timber veranda, plus a barbecue and dining table for al fresco eating whilst drinking in the spectacular surrounding views.

Park managing director Victoria Thornley believes the three-bedroom treehouse lodges are having a special appeal to guests seeking a truly memorable stay with a touch of magic:

“We’re fantastically fortunate to have over fifty acres of mature woodland on the park, and have built a large and loyal following for our original luxury lodges,” she said.

“When we had the opportunity to expand, our family thought how amazing it would be if we could build similar lodges to these among the trees but above the forest floor.

“It’s worked superbly well, and both children and grown-ups say the experience is unforgettable – and not least because of the incredible views and surrounding wildlife.

“Holidays should always be about enjoying a total escape, and this is perfect!” added Victoria.

The park was acquired four years ago by Victoria’s parents, Andrew and Gina Thornley, who have since invested much time and energy into ensuring it meets the highest quality standards.

Victoria joined the family business after she retired in 2021 from a successful rowing career which saw her compete on three occasions in the Olympic Games in London, Rio and Tokyo.

Victoria says she is looking forward to welcoming guests

Her tally of medals includes a Silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the British squad, plus medals from other rowing competitions across the globe.

Now aged 35, Victoria says she is looking forward to welcoming a record number of guests during the coming holiday season:

“A lot of people enjoyed their first staycation during the pandemic years, and our many repeat bookings clearly show they enjoyed the experience and are keen to repeat it,” she said.

“Being enveloped by nature in a beautiful area such as this is blissful, especially when combined with a good measure of luxury and pampering thrown in!”

Woodland Park Lodges is located near the historic town of Ellesmere, and there are many scenic trails both within its grounds and in the surrounding countryside.