Get snapping for Shrewsbury in Bloom photo competition

Residents of Shrewsbury are encouraged to submit their photographs in a bid to be featured on the front or back cover of the annual Shrewsbury in Bloom Portfolio as part of the town’s entry this year.

2022 Shrewsbury in Bloom Photo Competition Winners – Lee Roberts (Front Cover) and Liam Ball (Back Cover)

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Group is offering local residents the opportunity to have their photo of the town on the front or back cover of the annual portfolio, which is presented to the Royal Horticultural Society’s judges when they visit the town this summer.

The portfolio contains details of life in Shrewsbury over the course of a twelve-month period and provides the judges with a picture of what takes place in the town.

Shrewsbury in Bloom isn’t just about the plants and flowers we see around town. As part of the town’s entry into the Bloom competitions, Shrewsbury is judged on a number of criteria, including horticultural excellence, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Keith Roberts, Chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, said: “We all know that Shrewsbury provides us with some truly iconic photo opportunities with the mix of historical buildings and the floral features, and it would be great for people to share their photos with us by entering our annual competition.

“We had a fantastic response last year and it was a very difficult decision to choose the two winners. Entries submitted by Lee Roberts and Liam Ball were chosen to grace the front and back cover of our Bloom Portfolio and were worthy winners.”

“We’re not necessarily looking for photos of flowers, but they can be of buildings or places of local interest that show the beautiful town we live in.”

Photos should be in portrait format and have been taken within the last twelve months in the town of Shrewsbury.

Entries should be emailed to hilary.humphries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk at any time until May 31.