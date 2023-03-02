Local artist gives Shrewsbury Flower Show a fresh new look

Organisers of the Shrewsbury Flower Show have revealed a fresh new look for the event this year, thanks to the work of a local artist.

The new artwork created by Shrewsbury illustrator Saffron Russell for the 2023 Shrewsbury Flower Show

The show, which attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the UK and overseas, will take place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury, on August 11th and 12th.

And this year it will showcase the work of Saffron Russell, the Shrewsbury-based artist who has designed brand new illustrations to promote the event online, and around the showground.

“It’s an absolute honour for me to have been chosen for this task,” said Saffron, who has a family connection to the show through her father, a garden designer.

“I used to help him with the planting for his gardens when I was about 10 or 11, so it’s really nice to be able to get involved with the flower show in a very different way all those years later.

“It’s great that they want to work with a Shrewsbury-based illustrator, and I’m honoured that they have chosen me. I’ve created something with more of a festival vibe which is colourful, bright and gets across the message that the show has something for the whole family.”

Saffron works mainly with ink, watercolour and digital illustration, and has been involved in a wide variety of projects – from storyboards for short films, to designs for greetings cards, and on many community-based projects around Shrewsbury.

Saffron Russell, who has created many pieces of public art in and around Shrewsbury

Her designs aren’t the only new feature at the show this year – the ticketing structure has also been revolutionised with an Early Bird scheme, offering big savings on the entry costs.

The Early Bird tickets, which cost £17.50, are available online until March 21st.

Amanda Jones, for the organisers, said: “Visitors will be able to stay all day and effectively experience three shows in one – the showground during the daytime, the evening entertainment, and front row seats for the famous firework display – all at a discounted rate.

“After the first batch of Early Bird tickets have gone, we’ll be releasing a second phase of tickets from March 22nd to May 31st that will be priced at £20 each.

“Then from June 1st onwards – and on the show days themselves – the entry cost will be £25, so the sooner visitors snap up their tickets, the greater the savings they’ll be able to make.”

She added: “We’re working hard to develop a programme that really does appeal to everyone, with colourful attractions and entertainment, alongside the much-anticipated show displays that everyone has come to know and love every year.

“Saffron has created a distinctive and exclusive show brand that encompasses all the fresh new family-friendly elements we’re looking forward to delivering.”

Shrewsbury Flower Show has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded grants to organisations and activities across the county totalling millions of pounds since its launch.