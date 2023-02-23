6.2 C
Lovelyland celebrates community art projects with exhibition

Features
Local social enterprise, Lovelyland are celebrating their project successes in an exhibition at The Hive, Shrewsbury, this month.

Ami Walker, Textile Artist
“The exhibition celebrates the diverse range of artworks Lovelylanders have created, each artwork represents participant’s designs and processes. Showcasing how communities can come together to create art which tells a story, contains important messages and in the making, nurtures our connections with nature and with the people around us.” says Clare Bear, Lovelyland Project Manager.

You will be able to see the wonderful woollen COP 26 Postbox Toppers made by the Castlefields Yarn Bombers, a craft group originally set up to tackle social isolation and loneliness within the community.

Also on display is the Lovelyland Tree Mosaic, a collaboration between local mosaic artist Lindsey Kennedy and over 54 Lovelylanders from the Shrewsbury Adult Day Opportunities Service and the Flexi-School Support group.

In this vibrant and colourful exhibition, you can see the Attingham Mandala created in partnership with Land Artist, Kate Ragget and view the short film Nature’s Voices created by Ellen Purce. Ellen is one of Lovelyland’s key volunteers, who through access to the
Kew Garden’s ‘Grow Wild’ fund, facilitated a poetry workshop working with local poet Bethany Rivers.

Ellen says “This project required me to work in new and challenging ways, so being supported by Lovelyland throughout helped enormously. Clare not only brought the opportunity to my attention but mentored me through the process, for which I am incredibly grateful.”

Looking forward there are opportunities to work with Lovelyland on their latest project, Nature’s Wings, with textile artist, Ami Walker as part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

“There is something so integral to life in community based work, when we come together as a collective beautiful things emerge!” says Ami Walker.

The exhibition is now running until 21st March and is free to view, so pop along to the Hive, 5 Belmont Street and take a look.

