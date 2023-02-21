Reech launches Reech and Reward initiative 2023

Full-service marketing agency Reech launches its Reech and Reward Charity of the Year initiative today, February 21st.

Launching Reech and Reech and Reward are Amelia Redge, Head of Marketing. Zoe Bates, Client Services Director and Faye Hudson, Head of Client Marketing

Following the success of 2022’s project, during which Reech supported local charity Shrewsbury Food Hub, the agency is excited to see the proposals flooding in again this year.

Candidates must be based in Shropshire and prepared to pitch their ideas, Dragon’s Den-style, to the senior management team at Reech in the hope that their project is named the winner of the £10,000 support package.

‘The charity can then use this money to create new branding, update their website or run a social media campaign, for example,’ says Amelia Redge, head of marketing at Reech. ‘We’ll support with whatever is needed to get to the heart of the project and make it a success.

‘Last year, we supported Shrewsbury Food Hub with website design, branding support, email marketing, video and photography.

‘We also worked with the Hub to create its Taste Not Waste campaign.

‘We really wanted to drill down into what the charity was about and help people better understand their messaging.

‘There was a perception that they were a food bank whereas in fact, the work they do is about reducing food waste, whether you’re cooking at home, in a restaurant or in a school.

‘Our ideal candidate will have a very real challenge to overcome and a set of super-clear objectives. They need to have a vision we can support. Then the fun really starts!’

Last year, 19 charities applied to Reech and Reward

The list of candidates was narrowed down to a shortlist of three.

They then presented their ideas to Rob Hughes, managing director, Dena Evans, creative director, Zoe Bates, client services director and Chris Murray, technical director, who, along with the management team at Reech, made the final decision.

‘We chose Shrewsbury Food Hub as we felt we could really get under the skin of what they do,’ says Amelia. ‘We need to feel we can add value and deliver.’

Once the lucky winner has been chosen, the project kicks off with a discovery workshop to pinpoint the issues the charity faces and find out what it is the organisation needs to overcome these challenges.

It involves all the key stakeholders coming together with the Reech team to look at their current position versus where they want to be.

Reech then creates a roadmap to help them on that journey.

‘This is an initiative everyone at Reech is hugely excited about’ says Amelia. ‘Last year for us was about rebranding, launching new services and growing the team. This year, Reech and Reward is our focus for Q1 and we have the learnings from 2022 to draw on. We can’t wait to see the proposals come across our desks.’

Apply today

If you have a project in mind and think your organisation would benefit from Reech and Reward, all you need to do is complete an application form via the website reech.agency.

Here, you can outline the purpose of your charity, your objectives for the next 12 months and how you think Reech can help you achieve these.

The team will assess all entries before narrowing down the shortlist to three.

The closing date for entries is 17th March 2023 and the winning charity will be announced in the late spring.

Good luck!



