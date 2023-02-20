Shrewsbury Colour Run returns raising funds for local charity

The ‘Happiest 5k in Shropshire’ is returning for a third year this spring raising funds for the region’s main cancer charity.

The Shrewsbury Colour Run is being held on Saturday, 1st April, at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall

Organisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund are delighted to be back hosting the fun run, which has proven a popular event amongst locals, raising over £26,000 for the charity last year.

The Shrewsbury Colour Run is being held on Saturday, 1st April, at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall, and is open to everyone looking to have fun. Entrants will be doused in colour powder as they make their way around the 5k off-road course. There will also be a host of after-event entertainment including glitter paint, a barbecue, and dedicated milkshake trailor.

Lizzy Coleman, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said last year’s Colour Run was a huge success with more than 600 entrants taking part.

“The Shrewsbury Colour Run is a great event for everyone – you can run, jog, or walk it so there is no excuse not to get involved. It is my favourite event in our schedule, and it is guaranteed fun for all. There won’t be a clean t-shirt in sight by the end of the day!

“A very big thank you to all our sponsors – Aico, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, Reech Media, Fodens Solicitors, Base Architects and Thomas Consulting, their support means we can hold these large-scale events and raise vital funds to improve cancer services throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

“There is also lots on offer at the end of the race; a BBQ, refreshments, Winsbury Dairy’s Milkshake Trailor, glitter face painting and much more. It is a fantastic atmosphere after the excitement of the run,” she added.

Participants must pre-register to take part in the run through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events the entry fee includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a unique finisher’s medal.