Historic Housekeeping at Weston Park

If the thought of spring cleaning fills you with dread, spare a thought for staff at Weston Park, the stately home on the Shropshire border, who have an extraordinary 3,000 items to care for.  

Visitors will be able to see important conservation work in action
This year they have enlisted the help of experts from the Hamilton Kerr Institute, who will visit next month to support vital conservation work on the historic collection – and visitors will be able to see close-up how the fascinating work is done.  

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning to the Weston Park Foundation, said:

“Hamilton Kerr last visited us in 2019 to work on the collection and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them back.  

“This year, the focus will be on creating a new survey of the whole collection, so that we can take stock of the overall condition of the artworks in our care. The survey will help us to plan more effectively for future programmes of work, so that our own resilience as a charity can be assured.”  

The institute has been visiting Weston Park for more than 30 years. In 2019 they completed the entire collection of paintings and this year will start the cycle all over again.  

Visitors will be able to see this important work in action at a special Historic Housekeeping Conservation Study Day on Tuesday March 7.

Guests will get a unique opportunity to see first-hand the work involved in the conservation of the collection during the event, which will include a fact-filled lecture, a tour of the house, the chance to see the conservators at work and a two-course lunch at the renowned Granary restaurant.  

Gareth said: “Weston’s collection is regarded as of international importance, and this fascinating day will give a real opportunity for a behind the scenes look into how we care for the paintings and other items in the collection.”  

The study day costs £65 per person, which includes a two-course lunch, tea, coffee and biscuits, demonstration, lecture and expert-led tour.  

Pre-booking is essential – contact Alison Poole on 01952 852130 or email alison.poole@weston-park.com  

