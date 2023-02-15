Blue Peter badge awarded to young Shropshire fundraiser Ruby

One of the Royal British Legion’s youngest volunteers has been awarded a special silver Blue Peter badge for her fundraising efforts.

Ruby Sheffield with her silver Blue Peter badge

Ruby Sheffield, age 9, from Shropshire has been fundraising for the charity since the age of four and was inspired by her own father’s eight-year service in the British Army’s Royal Logistics Corps.

By collecting cups at her local pub, baking and selling scones, as well as designing and making her very own poppy cards and keyrings, Ruby has so far raised over £700 and hopes to reach over £1000 by this year’s Poppy Appeal.

She said: “Knowing that the RBL helps veterans like my Dad, I really wanted to start fundraising to help other families and know that every penny I make goes towards a great cause. My Dad enjoys being a part of the local branch in Shrewsbury and I really enjoy helping any way I can.”

Ruby’s Mum, Ellie, was so proud of her daughter’s dedication and determination that she decided to write to one of her favourite programmes, Blue Peter, to tell them about the fantastic fundraising effort by Ruby. A few weeks later, a letter arrived in the post, along with a very special silver Blue Peter badge – awarded for showing kindness and helping others.

Ellie said: “I was so proud of Ruby and amazed at her drive to succeed in raising money for the RBL. She wanted to make her Dad proud and help others just like him who had been supported by the charity in so many ways. I thought when I wrote to Blue Peter she may get a letter of recognition back, but to be awarded a silver badge is just wonderful and I couldn’t be more proud. She is so dedicated, and her imagination has no limits when it comes to new ideas.”

“I was quite shocked and amazed and cried as I was so happy!” said Ruby

Ruby’s efforts have resulted in her selling cards to those as far as Scotland, drawing designs on wood log slices left over from her Mum’s wedding, and she is constantly thinking of new ways to raise funds, with an ambition to utilise older poppy pins by transforming them into a new piece of artwork.

Jenny Komiatis, Community Fundraiser for Shropshire, said: “Ruby is an absolute gem and a real superstar! Her designs are so unique, and they have been a hit far and wide! To start raising money for the RBL at such a young age is truly inspiring and we really appreciate her efforts to support the Armed Forces community. We hope her story inspires others, whatever their age, to come and volunteer and help raise vital funds.”