Meet the stars of the Dimensions radio advert

Meet the two stars of a new radio recruitment advert for local support workers which is now playing on Shropshire Live on air.

Support Worker April with Grace (centre) and Chris Pritchard from Shropshire Live

Grace and April have a great relationship, they joked and chatted together as they recorded the advert.

It was also a bit of a dream for Grace who has aspirations of stardom.

A typical 19-year-old, Grace loves Sam Smith, Glee and hanging out with her friends.

Dimensions support gives her independence to go to college, gym clubs and attend church. Grace says her faith is really important to her.

She has been supported by Dimensions to live in her own house for a year.

Journey into social care

Following a redundancy, April Hall decided to re-evaluate her career: As a single parent she needed flexibility. She also wanted to help people in her community and enable others. Having seen someone being supported in her local town centre she started her journey in social care.

This led her to Dimensions and in the past five years, she has completed training and advanced in her new career from a support worker, to her current position of Assistant Locality Manager in Shrewsbury. At the moment, April supports 20 people.

For April her job is “life-changing, not just to the people I support, but for myself as well.”

Her advice to those considering a career in social care? “Just do it, just go for it. There is no better job out there. Every day is different and will be so exciting… What other job will let you sing Queen Karaoke in the car with the people you support?”

Find out how to apply today for support work in Shropshire with Dimensions.

