Large donation brings game count to 500 at Wellington cafe

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Boardroom Gaming Cafe in Wellington has seen a generous donation of 105 games from a single donator bring their in-house games to 500.

Boardroom Gaming Cafe owners Jacob, Jon and Jenni Drew with some of the donated board games
Steve Briscoe, local gaming enthusiast, wanted to downsize his considerable board-game collection and was looking for a venue where he knew the games would be loved and played with. After a quick search online he discovered the Boardroom Gaming Cafe.

“We received a phone call from a very friendly gentleman looking to donate some games to our collection.” Says Jon Drew, owner of Boardroom. “We were expecting maybe two or three games like previous donations from our supportive community. So imagine our surprise when Steve offered us over 100 games.”

“We have been so lucky to have developed such a supportive community around us in the past 11 months we’ve been open.” Adds Jenni Drew, co-owner of the cafe. “Steve didn’t want anything in return other than to know his games are being loved, so in celebration of his amazing contribution and our 1 year anniversary, we are offering free play sessions from the 6th to the 10th of March .”

Boardroom Gaming Cafe opened its doors to the public in March 2022 and offers a wide selection of food and drink catering to all needs as well as a pay to play system, allowing access to the large board game library for just a small charge.

