7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire’s young nature photographers capture wildlife through a lens

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A love for nature and the skills to capture wildlife through a lens will be showcased in the University Centre Shrewsbury’s Young Nature Photographer of the year awards this month.

Shropshire’s young nature photographers capture wildlife through a lens
Shropshire’s young nature photographers capture wildlife through a lens

From a seal yawning and a centipede crawling, to a heron hovering and a puffin posing, the work of these talented young wildlife photographers will be celebrated at an awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch presenter, Iolo Williams on Wednesday, 15 February.

Competition organiser Dr Bethan Stallwood said: “We already knew that there are lots of talented young photographers out there, but we’ve been blown away by the calibre of entries and it’s been a delight to see what their cameras have captured.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been amazing to look at the sheer range of images – from widescreen shots of whales to close up captures of forest fungi.”

Prizes for the UCS Young Nature Photographer of the Year competition will be awarded in four age categories (between five and 18) and include wildlife camera traps, Shropshire Wildlife Trust memberships and other wildlife essentials.

Bethan added: “We were overwhelmed by the quality of the 300 plus entries we received and would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for taking the time to capture such beautiful images.”

She explained that the aim of the competition is to increase young people’s engagement with nature, adding: “Our natural world is full of such enchantment, and I have been moved and delighted to see such a range in subject matter -from the conventional beauty of birds to the often-underappreciated attractiveness of invertebrates.

“Our head judge, David Woodfall, a multi-award winning, professional photographer, was incredibly impressed with the standard of the photographs and passed to pass on his personal thanks to all entrants for making his job so joyous – and challenging!”

The UCS Young Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 will be open for entries from May.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP