Make a splash to help raise funds for local cancer charity

Keen swimmers are being given a ‘unique opportunity’ to join a charity’s Head of Fundraising and take part in a national open water challenge, helping to raise funds for local cancer patients at the same time.

Lingen Davies’ Head of Fundraising Helen Knight who will be taking on the Cotswold Big Swim for the charity, pictured with Tarrah Lewis, Volunteering and Fundraising Coordinator

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has launched four new challenge events to its fundraising schedule this year, including a 3.8km open water swim. The Cotswold Big Swim Festival is a highly celebrated event for competent swimmers and welcomes hundreds of participants each year.

Lingen Davies works to support cancer patients and raise awareness about cancer in the wider community. It has acquired ten places for the event and wants to hear from people eager to take on this iconic challenge.

Swimmers are required to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship which will go towards the charity’s vital cancer awareness and prevention work. Lingen Davies is a grant giving body and currently funds projects including cancer rehabilitation programme, iCan, which supports those living with and beyond cancer through physical activity and wellness classes.

Lingen Davies’ Head of Fundraising, Helen Knight, who is taking on the challenge for the third time, said: “I have taken part in the Cotswold Big Swim in previous years, so I am delighted that we are now offering charity places to our supporters.

“It is an ideal challenge for those looking to do something slightly different for 2023. There are lots of running and walking events throughout the year, however the swim is a unique opportunity. It is a physical challenge that both experienced and new open water swimmers can get involved in.

“The money raised from the event will enable us to continue to support those impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales,” she added.

The Big Swim will take place on Saturday, 17th June in Cirencester.

To find out more about all the charity’s events and register for the Big Swim visit their website www.lingendavies.co.uk/new-events/events.