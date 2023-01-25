Musical Theatre Company seeks directing team for next production

This year marks the Centenary year of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, formerly known as Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society (SAOS).

In November they will perform the Shropshire premiere of School of Rock at Theatre Severn and the company is looking to appoint the directing team as soon as possible.

Key roles will be the show’s Director and a Musical Director. Their practical and creative interpretation of the script and musical score will be vital in bringing to life the hilarious and upbeat story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

Finn turns a group of students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. The hit West End musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie.

SMTC is a not-for-profit community theatre group but they can pay a fee for leadership roles for productions.

Anyone thinking they may fit the bill for one of the Directing Team roles is encouraged to email an expression of interest to smtcmembership@gmail.com by 6 February 2023.

The company usually rehearses on Monday and Wednesday evenings in Shrewsbury, and rehearsals for this production are likely to begin in June.