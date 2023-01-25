9.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Now Playing:

Musical Theatre Company seeks directing team for next production

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

This year marks the Centenary year of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, formerly known as Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society (SAOS).

In November they will perform the Shropshire premiere of School of Rock at Theatre Severn and the company is looking to appoint the directing team as soon as possible.

Key roles will be the show’s Director and a Musical Director. Their practical and creative interpretation of the script and musical score will be vital in bringing to life the hilarious and upbeat story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

- Advertisement -

Finn turns a group of students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. The hit West End musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie.

SMTC is a not-for-profit community theatre group but they can pay a fee for leadership roles for productions.

Anyone thinking they may fit the bill for one of the Directing Team roles is encouraged to email an expression of interest to smtcmembership@gmail.com by 6 February 2023.

The company usually rehearses on Monday and Wednesday evenings in Shrewsbury, and rehearsals for this production are likely to begin in June.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP