Debut book published by Shrewsbury Library Writers’ Lab

The Shrewsbury Library Writers’ Lab has just released its debut publication – and it has been put together entirely by the members of the writers’ group.

Raven Books owner and Writers’ Lab member, Laura Bottomley

‘Where We Are’ comprises poems and prose from nineteen members of the fortnightly session, and it was designed, proofed, edited, and cover art created, exclusively by those same writers. It is available at Shrewsbury Library and Raven Bookshop, at the price of £10.

It Writers’ Lab is co-ordinated by library assistant and author Joe Shooman, whose eleventh book was released in 2022.

Joe Shooman said, “This publication is only the beginning for the Lab. There’s so much talent in the group that you will be hearing loads more about in the future – from young adult fantasy to poetry, novelists to short story experts.

“This snapshot of the Shrewsbury Library Writers’ Lab represents where we are right now; it also serves as a marker for the imaginative, dynamic work to come from the contributors.

“It is both a celebration of creativity and a statement of intent. We’re very proud of it, and excited about letting it loose into the world. It may be the first time you’ve read these names in print, but it certainly won’t be the last.”

The Writers’ Lab is approaching its third year at Shrewsbury Library and has a rolling cast of characters from all ages and backgrounds (the youngest member is 16; the oldest in their seventies). It is free and is an opportunity for writers to get together and discuss triumphs, disasters and everything in between.

Over the years special guests have included numerous specialists in their field including Di Spiers, Radio 4’s Books Editor, and super-agent Jo Unwin.