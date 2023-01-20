Chance to join charity’s home support team

A Shropshire charity is on the look-out for part-time Home Support Workers to join its team.

The role – with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – is to help older people remain independent in their own homes.

“It’s all about supporting an older person, providing assistance with domestic jobs or perhaps gardening that needs doing,” said Senior Co-ordinator for the charity, Tina Archer. “It can be a fantastically satisfying thing to do.”

Tina added: “There is no personal care involved, and you’ll receive a competitive hourly rate. A driving licence and your own transport are essential, and the post is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

“Apart from people able to help in the home, we’d also be very interested – with the gardening season coming up – to hear from people who can help with that side of things. And applicants would need to be able to commit to a minimum of 10 hours a week.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin invites applicants to call 01743 233788 and ask for Tina Archer or Rachel Rich for an informal chat about the role.

The deadline for applications is February 17, 2023.