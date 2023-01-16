Hope House Children’s Hospices launch new £50 fundraising challenge

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices have opened entries into their £50 Challenge fundraising drive.

Bekki Fardoe with nurse Clare Howells-Baines (left) and carer Wendy Mates

Offering schools, businesses or groups of any kind the opportunity to develop team spirit and entrepreneurial flair by seeing how much they can grow a £50 investment by in just 50 days.

The first wave of budding business people will be starting their challenge on the 6th March with a finishing date of 24th April and hospice fundraiser, Bekki Fardoe said: “Starting with an initial £50 investment from ourselves, we encourage and support groups to use their money to fundraise for us by hosting an event or even signing-up to a sponsored sporting challenge to raise as much as possible for local children and families.

- Advertisement -

“These events could be anything from a coffee morning to a quiz night that can involve your customers, staff or families or even using the investment to develop a new product.

“It’s also a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

Examples of what your event and multiplied £50 could raise are:

– £100 could fund a support session for bereaved parents

– £500 could fund an action packed sibling support day for brothers and sisters of children in our care

– £1,500 could fund 24hrs of respite care or crisis care for a seriously ill child

The fundraising team from the hospices will fully support all the teams who sign up and can provide branded materials and even ideas for events.

All interested teams need to do is nominate a captain and get signed up on the Hope House website at www.hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge.

For any more information on the challenge, you can also email fundraising@hopehouse.org.uk or call 01691 671671.