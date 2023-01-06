9.2 C
Regency Mansion conservation soon to be revealed

A six-month conservation project on the National Trust’s grade I listed Mansion at Attingham Park is nearing completion.

Building Surveyor Rachael Parry and painter Rob Dell looking at the plasterwork. Photo: ©National Trust
Thanks to National Trust members and visitors, specialist craftspeople have been able to carry out repairs and fully re-roof the east colonnade section of the building, to ensure it is watertight. The intricate colonnade ceiling plasterwork had suffered damage, with the area beneath being inaccessible, due to its unsafe condition. Now, thanks to the efforts of craftspeople including specialist plasterers, people will be able to admire these restored decorative features.

Rachael Parry, Building Surveyor said:

“Many specialist craftspeople, who take great care and pride working with historic buildings, have been involved in the project at Attingham including architects, building surveyors, masons, lead workers, joiners, painters and electricians.

“All of these combined skills have helped us ensure that this much-loved building which sits at the heart of Attingham Park, is secure for the future and looking glorious once more.”

A specialist team have worked on the east colonnade ceiling to conserve and re-instate more than 250 pieces of plasterwork including decorative leaves and acorns.

The final finishing touches to the east colonnade include lime washing the ceiling over the next few days. Visitors to Attingham will be able to see the east colonnade decorative features from February onwards.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham Park for free, admission charges apply for non-members. For more information about Attingham Park visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or call 01743 708170.

