9.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 6, 2023
Now Playing:

New Year, New Chief Executive at Energize

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Energize has started 2023 by welcoming a new Chief Executive to head up the team and lead the 2022 – 2027 strategy implementation.

Pete Ezard, new Chief Executive at Energize
Pete Ezard, new Chief Executive at Energize

Pete Ezard, a Shropshire resident, joins Energize from Aston Villa Foundation where he spent the last five years in various key management roles. Pete succeeds previous Chief Executive Chris Child, who is literally moving on to pastures new as he sets off with his wife and trusty motorhome to spend several months in the French Alps. Chris was the founding leader of Energize and there is no doubt the organisation would not be in the strong position it is today without his passion and drive.

As well as his knowledge from working with communities and partner organisations as part of Aston Villa Foundation, Pete brings a wealth experience from 26 years working in sport development including 13 years at UK Coaching and prior to that 5 years as part of the Leisure Services team at Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

“I am delighted to join Energize at this key time in the organisation’s development. We have been appointed at a Sport England system partner, secured core funding until 2027 and have a challenging but exciting strategy to deliver. I am really looking forward to working with the team and the board of trustees, to improve quality of life through the benefits of physical activity within Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin over the coming months and years.”

Ray Sheldon, Chair of Energize Board of Trustees said, “Myself and the board of Energize are pleased to welcome Pete as our new CEO. He joins the organisation at an exciting time in its development with a challenging new strategy plus funding to implement it. Pete knows Shropshire Telford & Wrekin well, his knowledge of the area will be of great value in his new role and we wish him well.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP