Shropshire winter walks from the National Trust

The National Trust which cares for hundreds of trails across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are recommending some local winter walks.

Here in Shropshire, blow away the cobwebs with invigorating countryside walks or follow inviting paths through frost-sprinkled parkland and historic gardens.

Walkers can immerse themselves in striking winter scenery; the stark beauty of frost-gilded trees, new vistas of wide landscapes and dramatic winter sunsets.

Winter is a great time to go outdoors and see wildlife. Birds arrive for the winter months and woodland residents can be seen more easily in the bare trees, so why not combine a winter walk with some great nature-spotting opportunities?

National Trust tea-rooms and cafes make the perfect pit-stop after a winter ramble to warm up and refuel with a hot drink, comforting warm lunch or a well-earned sweet treat.

Here are some of the best trails in Shropshire to enjoy during the cold winter months:

Attingham Park

A dog walker enjoying Attingham Park near Shrewsbury. Photo: National Trust

Upon entering Attingham’s gates, the views open across 200-year old parkland to the Shropshire hills and the impressive Regency mansion emerges against silhouettes of cedar trees.

Historic trees cluster in woodland glades and the River Tern meanders through the parkland attracting an abundance of wildlife including herons, swans and geese.

There’s a number of walks including the popular Mile Walk which is suitable for pushchairs and mobility trampers, which are available to hire.

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

Walking at Carding Mill Valley. Photo: National Trust

With amazing views to be had on a variety of way-marked walks, the beautiful scenery at the Long Mynd is perfect for a bracing winter walk.

The Chalet Pavilion offers the perfect pitstop for a warming drink and tasty treat.

Comer Woods, Dudmaston Estate (Multi-use trail)

Cromer Woods at Dudmaston Estate. Photo: National Trust

Trails crisscross Comer Woods, including the Explorer Trail a multi-use circular trail which begins and ends at the car park.

Designed for everyone, including walkers, runners, cyclists and adapted wheelchair users. Stop off halfway along the trail at the Scout Camp. It’s a great place to pause for some outdoor games.

A little further along the route, there’s a great spot for den building. Challenge your family to build the best woodland shelter before continuing on your way. Follow the tree stump stepping stone path as you head out for more adventures.

For more walks in the midlands and further details see the National Trust website.