Monday, December 5, 2022
Search is on for best decorated house in Oswestry this Christmas

By Shropshire Live

Oswestry In Bloom Members will be touring Oswestry this Christmas looking for the best decorated house.

Oswestry In Bloom Members will be touring the town looking for the best decorated house this Christmas

The competition is sponsored by Andy Vaughan of Highline Electrical Ltd and there are ‘Love to Shop’ vouchers up for grabs for the lucky winners.

Natalie Bainbridge, Oswestry in Bloom Chair said, “The town’s Christmas lighting displays always make an impact and show what a wonderful community we have in Oswestry, with so many people trying to bring pleasure to their families, friends and neighbours.”

If you would like to nominate a property (it must be located within Oswestry Town boundaries), please contact Louise Humphreys by calling 01691 680222 or send an email to louisehumphreys@oswestry-tc.gov.uk before Friday, the 16th of December. 

Natalie Bainbridge and Councillor Olly Rose will complete the final judging on Monday the 19th of December and the winners announced on Wednesday 21st December.

