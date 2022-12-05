Local charity launches online shop selling one-off artwork

The Hive, a community arts and wellbeing charity based at the heart of Shrewsbury Town is selling limited edition artwork by international comic artist and the charity’s Patron Charlie Adlard.

Special edition coasters by Charlie Adlard

The Hive has launched an online shop dedicated to the sale of items featuring illustrations that Charlie has specially created this winter to raise funds for The Hive.

Original one-off artwork featuring 4 well known sights of Shrewsbury; the English, Welsh, Kingsland and Porthill bridges are included, all from stunning angles. Limited edition 4-piece coaster set of the Shrewsbury bridges is available to purchase for £20, and Christmas cards from just £2.50 each. Signed copies of his book ‘LIFE’ are available for £20, and his original bridge illustrations are selling for £200 each.

This is a rare opportunity to own an original piece of Charlie Adlard art that showcases the architecture of Shrewsbury from his unique perspective.

CEO Katie Jennings talks about Charlie’s plan to raise funds for the organisation,

“It’s incredibly generous of our Patron Charlie Adlard to create limited edition artworks to raise much-needed funds for our charity. Charlie is a brilliant home-grown talent, and his artwork is renowned across the world. We are delighted to offer a range of products that will make excellent Christmas gifts, or an equally excellent treat to yourself this Christmas!”

She added “Charlie is kindly donating ALL proceeds from sales of artwork, books, and coasters to The Hive, to support our charity wellbeing projects. This will help keep The Hive thriving and will support the delivery of our work with children, young people and young adults across Shropshire and Telford, who are facing complex life challenges. We are very lucky to have a Patron that supports our charity in this way. We’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to Charlie for his continued support for The Hive; words cannot express how grateful we are!”

Situated on Belmont in the centre of town, The Hive is well known for delivering community events such as their street festivals, wellbeing projects, workshops, and gigs, amongst other creative and cultural events.

You can catch Charlie Adlard’s ‘LIFE’ Exhibition in The Hive’s gallery until 9th Dec. The Hive is open to the public Tuesday-Friday 10am–4.30pm.

To visit The Hive’s online shop where you can purchase Charlie’s artwork and product visit thehiveshrewsbury.bigcartel.com