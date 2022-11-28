5.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 28, 2022
Now Playing:

Hope House launches biggest-ever range of Christmas cards

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The biggest ever range of Christmas cards at Hope House children’s hospice shops means that people can send special season’s greetings while supporting seriously ill children.  

Assistant Shop Manager Hannah Ledsham with a selection of the cards
Assistant Shop Manager Hannah Ledsham with a selection of the cards

This year’s cards show beautiful local scenes from across Shropshire, while there are also both modern and traditional cards that really embody the true spirit of the festive season.  

“This is our biggest ever Christmas card range,” said Jim Martin, retail commercial manager.  

- Advertisement -

“We have a range of English, Welsh and bi-lingual cards stocked in our shops and there really is a bit of something for everyone.  

“Our cards are always very popular and we often sell out, so don’t leave it too long and make sure you get yours soon to avoid disappointment.”  

Packs of cards range anywhere from £2.50 to £3.95 with the money going towards ensuring the hospice can be here for local children and families.  

“Cards are available in all of our shops, but if you are unable to get along to one then you can still support us and pick up a pack via our website,” added Jim.   

Cards can be purchased online at www.hopehouse.org.uk/christmas-card-shop.  

You can also support Hope House by purchasing tickets for its Bumper Christmas Raffle. With tickets just £1 each you could win a jackpot of £6,000 which can be taken as a lump sum or £500 a month for a year, as well as a second prize of £2,500 and a third prize of £1,500.   

Buy your tickets from any of the Hope House shops or visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/raffle or call the fundraising office on 01691 671671 to get a book.   

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP