Popular Christmas Tree Festival returns to Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s civic church will be ablaze with twinkling lights this December when a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees fill St. Chad’s for the opening of its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The popular Christmas Tree Festival returns this December

There will also be an on-going and diverse daily programme of Christmas music, song and dance. Admission is free. This spectacular display of trees starts on 10th December and will run daily until 3rd January 2023.

Joanna Hepper from St. Chad’s said: “We would like people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church. The Christmas programme of music to entertain visitors will include performances by three school choirs (on three separate occasions); and performing arts groups, as well as the regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’. The Festival is a special experience, and the stunningly decorated Christmas trees set in the wonderful ambience of St. Chad’s will be a real Christmastide treat for all the family”.

- Advertisement -

The trees are sponsored by the generosity of local businesses, charities and community organisations and St. Chads is welcoming them back to sponsor a tree at its ninth festival once again. People interested in sponsorship should contact info@stchadsshrewsbury.com or call 01743 365478.

Joanna Hepper from St. Chad’s said: “The trees are kindly sponsored by the generosity of local businesses, charities and community organisations. Sponsorship helps the work of St, Chads and provides a mutual benefit to sponsors who can display their leaflets and brochures at the base of their tree. Their own branded decorations and LED lights can be themed to their business, commercial brand or objectives. Past Christmas Tree festivals have successfully featured charities and community organisations, all of which is featured on the special Christmas Tree Festival website.

Joanna Hepper concluded “In addition to the Festival; other events are planned with an on-going programme of music and events that will include a free concert by Holly Teague (soprano) on December 17th at 11am, followed by Footlights Dance School in the afternoon. December 18th is the date for the popular Nine Lessons and Carols and the Nativity service takes place on December 24th. Church services will be taking place throughout the Christmas period with full details on the church website. Please come and join us for these services to once again worship together at Christmas.”

Full details can be viewed at the Christmas Tree Festival website christmastreefestival.org.