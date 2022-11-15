Shropshire Live broadcasts LIVE from The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire Live on air went on location for the first time this morning as The Breakfast Show with Chris Pritchard broadcast live from The Shrewsbury Club.

Chris Pritchard chats to Oliver Benbow from the Budgen Motor Group as Dave Courteen from the Shrewsbury Club looks on

Chris was joined by Dave Courteen, Managing Director, of The Shrewsbury Club and Oliver Benbow, Operations Director at Budgen Motor Group.

Chris chatted about the ITF World Tennis Tour which recently took place at The Shrewsbury Club.

Dave Courteen explained about The Shrewsbury Club hosting this year’s event, whilst Oliver chatted about Budgen Motor Group’s involvement and sponsorship of the W100 Shrewsbury.

As part of the broadcast, a prize draw was undertaken to discover the winner of two tickets to The Queen’s Club along with hotel accommodation and use of a vehicle supplied by Budgen Motor Group.

Editor and Breakfast Presenter Chris Pritchard commented: “It was great to leave the studio and broadcast live from The Shrewsbury Club this morning, technology is moving so fast we can broadcast via a laptop and microphone from virtually anywhere.

“It means we can broadcast live from businesses and locations across Shropshire putting Shropshire Live in the heart of our local community.”

Listen again to the broadcast