7.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 4, 2022
Now Playing:

Pantomime dame supports local cancer charity

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s beloved Panto Dame will be taking time out of ‘her’ busy rehearsal schedule to host a one-off charity quiz night – with tickets open to all.

Brad Fitt with Lingen Davies supporter and Angela
Brad Fitt with Lingen Davies supporter and Angela

Brad Fitt – star of the annual Theatre Severn pantomimes – gave his time to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to host virtual quizzes and boost fundraising during the Covid pandemic. He helped raise more than £1300 for the charity that raises awareness about cancer in the community and supports patients throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Organisers are delighted to be able to offer quiz lovers, panto lovers, Brad Fitt lovers, and charity supporters the chance to meet the Dame herself at an exclusive quiz event being held from 7pm, on Wednesday, November 23rd in The Shrewsbury Buttermarket.

- Advertisement -

Brad, starring in the upcoming Beauty and The Beast which launches on Wednesday, 30th November, will be hosting the quiz night – for teams of up to six people – and featuring lots of fun, fundraising, and food.

Lizzy Coleman, Events Officer for Lingen Davies, said: “After a couple of virtual quizzes over the past few years, we are extremely excited to be able to host an in-person quiz night. Brad has supported us previously with a hugely successful virtual quiz during lockdown, so we are very grateful to him for donating his time to host the evening.

“This is a great social event in the lead up to Christmas and is also a fantastic opportunity to see pantomime royalty, Brad Fitt, in costume,” she added.

Tickets to the event are £15 per person to include chilli and rice (vegetarian options are available) and can be purchased through the website www.lingendavies.co.uk or by calling the office on 01743 492396.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP