Pantomime dame supports local cancer charity

Shrewsbury’s beloved Panto Dame will be taking time out of ‘her’ busy rehearsal schedule to host a one-off charity quiz night – with tickets open to all.

Brad Fitt – star of the annual Theatre Severn pantomimes – gave his time to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to host virtual quizzes and boost fundraising during the Covid pandemic. He helped raise more than £1300 for the charity that raises awareness about cancer in the community and supports patients throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Organisers are delighted to be able to offer quiz lovers, panto lovers, Brad Fitt lovers, and charity supporters the chance to meet the Dame herself at an exclusive quiz event being held from 7pm, on Wednesday, November 23rd in The Shrewsbury Buttermarket.

Brad, starring in the upcoming Beauty and The Beast which launches on Wednesday, 30th November, will be hosting the quiz night – for teams of up to six people – and featuring lots of fun, fundraising, and food.

Lizzy Coleman, Events Officer for Lingen Davies, said: “After a couple of virtual quizzes over the past few years, we are extremely excited to be able to host an in-person quiz night. Brad has supported us previously with a hugely successful virtual quiz during lockdown, so we are very grateful to him for donating his time to host the evening.

“This is a great social event in the lead up to Christmas and is also a fantastic opportunity to see pantomime royalty, Brad Fitt, in costume,” she added.

Tickets to the event are £15 per person to include chilli and rice (vegetarian options are available) and can be purchased through the website www.lingendavies.co.uk or by calling the office on 01743 492396.