15.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 21, 2022
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop opens for 55th year

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s annual charity Christmas card shop opens in St Mary’s church, today for its 55th year.

Cards and calendars will be sold on behalf of 35 local and national charities
Cards and calendars will be sold on behalf of 35 local and national charities

The shop will be open 10.15am to 4pm Monday to Saturday from today until Saturday 10th December.

For the first time and due to popular demand the shop will be open for seven weeks with cards and calendars sold on behalf of 35 local and national charities.

- Advertisement -

Several have been involved in the card shop for many years, for example Severn Hospice, and The League of Friends of The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Others include the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Age UK, Save The Children and Guide Dogs.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust will be selling their annual calendar for the benefit of their heritage and community centre.

Additionally, this year the shop will open on Sunday 11th December which will coincide with a Christmas Fayre at St. Mary’s.

Christine Sower, Secretary, Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop said: “Donations by Hatfields and Morris and Company have contributed towards the costs of organising everything this year, and their financial support is most welcome.

“The various cards and calendars always prove tremendously popular and I would like to thank everyone who makes this valuable fundraising project a success.

“Most of our sixty–plus volunteers have links with a particular charity but the shop is manned entirely by volunteers with no paid staff.

“New volunteers are always welcome. People can contact me by telephone: 01743 651024 or by email  yes@englishinshropshire.com”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP