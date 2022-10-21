Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop opens for 55th year

Shrewsbury’s annual charity Christmas card shop opens in St Mary’s church, today for its 55th year.

Cards and calendars will be sold on behalf of 35 local and national charities

The shop will be open 10.15am to 4pm Monday to Saturday from today until Saturday 10th December.

For the first time and due to popular demand the shop will be open for seven weeks with cards and calendars sold on behalf of 35 local and national charities.

Several have been involved in the card shop for many years, for example Severn Hospice, and The League of Friends of The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Others include the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Age UK, Save The Children and Guide Dogs.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust will be selling their annual calendar for the benefit of their heritage and community centre.

Additionally, this year the shop will open on Sunday 11th December which will coincide with a Christmas Fayre at St. Mary’s.

Christine Sower, Secretary, Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop said: “Donations by Hatfields and Morris and Company have contributed towards the costs of organising everything this year, and their financial support is most welcome.

“The various cards and calendars always prove tremendously popular and I would like to thank everyone who makes this valuable fundraising project a success.

“Most of our sixty–plus volunteers have links with a particular charity but the shop is manned entirely by volunteers with no paid staff.

“New volunteers are always welcome. People can contact me by telephone: 01743 651024 or by email yes@englishinshropshire.com”