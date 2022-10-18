Shropshire Charity to Host Winter Ball fundraiser for Leukaemia Research

Shropshire-based charity, PreventALL is hosting a Winter Ball to raise funds to support children with Leukaemia.

Tommy Edwards

The Licence to Party: Winter Ball is taking place on Saturday 19 November at Lilleshall Hall & National Sports Centre.

PreventALL’s mission is to support the research, development, testing and rollout of preventative treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), as well as support children and families undergoing treatment for Leukaemia and other blood cancers.

The charity was formed earlier this year by Jo and Chris Edwards of Lilleshall, Shropshire after their youngest son, Tommy, was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four. After seven months of intense chemotherapy, Tommy is now into the maintenance phase, with treatment continuing until 2024.

Jo Edwards, who has put her career as a wedding photographer on hold to dedicate time to her family and fundraise for PreventALL, said: “Tommy’s diagnosis 18 months ago came out of the blue and completely rocked our world and continues to have a significant impact on daily life. The positive news is that there is treatment for leukaemia and the success rate is high, however the treatment is a lengthy and gruelling process.

“Our experiences throughout this period have highlighted the significant pressures on families, emotionally and financially. That’s why, as well as funding research into development a preventative treatment for ALL, the charity also offers practical support for families going through a diagnosis and treatment. With funds raised from events like the Winter Ball we would also like to relieve some of the pressure on families, in the form of small awards or wishes granted.

“The Winter Ball will be a great opportunity to enjoy an early Christmas night out with family, friends or work colleagues as well raise funds for a fantastic cause.”

The PreventALL Winter Ball will include drinks on arrival, a three-course meal, after dinner party band, a charity auction and raffle featuring prizes from many local businesses, including Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Weston Park, SkinFit Studio, Rizzo Hairdressing, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Elite Hampers and Roden Garden Centre.

To book tickets visit: www.preventall.org or contact Jo on 07974 115292.