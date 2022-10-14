Shropshire celebrates local volunteers

Local volunteers were recognised at the High Sheriff of Shropshire’s Celebration of Volunteers event last week.

Selina Graham, High Sheriff of Shropshire held the event last week

Over 350 individuals from across Shropshire attended The Cow Palace in Willey on Sunday 2nd October for afternoon tea, an art exhibition and live music from the Jackfield Brass Band.

Those in attendance were from an array of sectors including, the Police, Community Services, Education, Health, and Business, and were each invited to ‘bring a volunteer’ from the breadth of the county to celebrate their incredible efforts, provide thanks and to inspire them to continue.

- Advertisement -

Selina Graham, High Sheriff of Shropshire 2022/2023, said: “it was a truly wonderful occasion to celebrate and give thanks to the many wonderful volunteers that Shropshire displays.

“I am so grateful to all that attended, and must give a special shout out to some organisations who supported me tremendously throughout the day. Derwen College, The Orbit Café Wellington, Severn Hospice, Broseley Life Skills, The Ark Shrewsbury, Telford CVS Wellbeing Café Madeley, and Working Together Ludlow – all of which assisted by providing cakes and hospitality to supplement the afternoon tea supplied by So Food”.

Sonia Roberts, CEO at Landau, Telford said: “this is the first time in my recollection that the voluntary sector has been recognised in this way, so I thank Selina for using her time in office as High Sheriff to show appreciation to our work”.

The Cow Palace hosted Memories II Art Exhibition from the 2nd – 4th October, which included works from Britain, Africa and Europe in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and the Community Foundation.