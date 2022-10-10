14.1 C
New print gallery opens in Shrewsbury

An exciting new addition to Shropshire’s art scene is now officially open.

Jonathan Soden outside the gallery

The Soden Print Shop has been launched in Shrewsbury, featuring a wide range of high quality prints from some of the country’s leading artists.

Jonathan Soden, proprietor of the Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, said the shop had been created to mark the fifth anniversary of his business.

“We want to make art more accessible so have curated an exciting and extensive portfolio of high quality prints as a permanent feature of the Soden Collection.

“Artists have always been fascinated by print – from Stone Age hand stencils to Warhol’s soup cans – it has been a favoured medium for creative expression.

“Not only do we want to highlight the art itself, but also the artistry of printmaking and what can be achieved in this field.

“The Soden Print Shop now prides itself on offering exceptional quality, limited edition prints by some of the UK’s most celebrated artists.”

An extensive exhibition is currently on show at the gallery, featuring rare lithographs from artists such as former Shrewsbury School pupil Sir Kyffin Williams, Paula Rego, Sir Peter Blake, Mary Fedden, Antony Micallef, John Bellany, Patrick Proctor, Josef Herman, Edwina Sandys and many more.

