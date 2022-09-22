TV potter from Shrewsbury helps musical theatre production

Shrewsbury potter and retired NHS worker, Lucinda Lovesey, who was a contestant on this year’s Great Pottery Throwdown on Channel 4, recently gave up some free time to offer pottery coaching for the young lady playing the part of Molly in the forthcoming production of Ghost the Musical at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Jess Knowles pictured with local potter Lucinda Lovesey

Primary school teacher, Jess Knowles is taking on the lead female role with Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company. With less than a month to go before show week, she is determined to portray the character with as much authenticity as possible but, having never been near a potter’s wheel before, the training session last Saturday with Lucinda went a long way towards making it look like Jess will know what she’s doing when she’s on-stage with the wheel!

It’s one example of how members of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company often go that extra mile to make their character portrayal believable.

- Advertisement -

Jess said after her pottery lesson, “Working with Lucinda was such a great experience! It was lovely to get tips from a pottery expert to be able to bring the iconic scene to life and make it that much more realistic! I think it really helps to show Molly’s artistic side, as I think she really pours her emotions into her pottery! It will make the scene really special to be part of.”

Lucinda, from Picklescott, near Shrewsbury, just missed out on a place in the final of the series 5 Throwdown competition back in the spring.

The amateur production of the musical version of everyone’s favourite 90s movie takes place on October 20th to 22nd at Theatre Severn’s Walker Theatre and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office.