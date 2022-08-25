Shropshire green festival shows ways to cut bills and save the planet

A Shropshire festival showcasing a huge array of green innovations will be a must-visit event for families and businesses who want to save money on their bills and protect the planet, an industry expert said today.

Mark Thompson, managing director of county-based AceOn Group, says next month’s Shropshire Goes Green event will be an unmissable showcase of the latest green and environmentally-friendly technology.

Mark, whose Telford-based company is an industry leader in developing new battery and energy storage technology and is lead sponsor for the Shropshire Council event, said it would help provide new momentum to the county’s drive to tackle climate change.

“If you are interested in saving money, cutting your costs on things such as energy and transport and playing your part in protecting the planet for future generations, then this event is an absolute must,” said Mark.

More than 30 exhibitors have already signed up for the September 25 event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which will showcase a huge range of green innovations for homes, businesses and agriculture.

“The festival will be a superb event, and a really powerful demonstration of how much all of us can start doing now to tackle this climate emergency,” said Mark.

“And the great news is that lots of this new tech will help people save money while they do the right thing by the planet.

“We’ll be showing off some of our ground-breaking battery technology such as our portable energy storage system, which can help industry ditch dirty diesel generators for clean, silent, low-cost battery alternatives which help save the earth rather than costing it.

“You’ll be able to talk to our experts about energy pricing and how solar power and storage can work for you and hear all about our unique solar energy storage system for homes, which can help cut bills, reduce fuel poverty, drive down emissions and also provide developers and landlords with a new income stream.

“We can also show the county’s business community how energy storage offers a really powerful solution to the issue of rising costs, and how adopting some of the innovative tech we are developing can drive down energy bills, cut emissions and even generate its own income. At a time when industries such as manufacturing and farming are being hit with huge hikes in their energy bills, this is a very positive message.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said other exhibitors would cover the full range of green technologies, including new developments in electric vehicles, charging points and low-carbon transport solutions.

“Shropshire Goes Green will demonstrate how actively Shropshire is responding to the climate emergency and things all of us can do to help make a real difference. “There is so much that businesses and families can gain by attending the festival and I hope to see as many people as possible there so that we can really accelerate this county’s drive to a green future. The time for action is now and the technology is now coming online to help all of us play our part in saving the planet.”