Arts group ‘bounces back’ with exhibition return

Bridgnorth & District Arts Society (BDAS) is continuing to bounce back after the pandemic with the return of its annual art exhibition this week.

A previous ‘Art Among the Pews’ exhibition at St Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth

Themed ‘Art Among the Pews’, due to the event being held at St Leonard’s Church in Bridgnorth, this is the first time the popular exhibition has been held in three years.

An extensive range of art works in varied styles and mediums will be on display from Friday 19 through to Wednesday 31 August 2022, 11am – 3pm. Entry to the exhibition is free of charge with many of the works available for purchase.

Mike Draper, exhibition coordinator for BDAS, said: “We are very excited about the return of our annual exhibition which has proved to be extremely well received by the visiting public and a key point in the Bridgnorth event calendar for many years. Our last exhibition in 2019 was a huge success with more exhibits than ever before and also the highest number of works sold and we are hopeful we can equal this or do even better this time.

“This is the annual opportunity for our members to showcase their talents while giving those attending the chance to purchase some fantastic original works at a range of prices to suit all budgets. We look forward to welcoming local people and visitors to Bridgnorth back to our exhibition.”

Judith Tranter, chair for BDAS, added: “The resumption of our annual exhibition sees the latest stage in the return of the BDAS. Like many organisations and societies, our activities pretty much came to a halt when the pandemic hit in 2020 and 12 months ago we were on the verge of closing. Fortunately, a handful of members were determined to ensure the continuance of BDAS, reformed the committee and we relaunched in the spring of this year.

“Our activity programme is now fully up and running again and I am particularly pleased to report our membership is now back up to pre pandemic numbers. The return of the annual exhibition heralds the completion of our ‘come back’ and we are looking forward to the future of the society with enthusiasm and confidence.”

Established in 1985, the BDAS is open to artists of all abilities and styles, from beginners and keen amateurs through to full time professionals. As well has holding weekly practical painting sessions and monthly art demonstrations, the society regularly organises workshops with some of the region’s leading artists and visits to art galleries, festivals and exhibitions.

Anyone interested in joining the BDAS can find out more and details of how to join at the exhibition or by checking out the Facebook page BridgnorthArtsSociety.

The exhibition takes place at St Leonard’s Church Bridgnorth by permission of the Churches Conservation Trust.