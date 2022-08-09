Unusual venue for Shrewsbury book-signing

A Shrewsbury author has chosen a rather unusual venue for his next book-signing event.

Author Phil Gillam, Alex Whiteley of the Shrewsbury Biscuit podcast who featured Phil on a recent edition, and Darren Tomkins of Gindifferent

It’s not a bookshop or a library – but a gin bar.

Former Shropshire Star journalist Phil Gillam will be signing copies of his latest publication – The Shrewsbury Review – at Gindifferent on the gallery level of Shrewsbury Market Hall, from 10.30am to 3pm on Saturday 13 August.

“I got chatting one day with Darren Tomkins who runs Gindifferent,” said Phil. “I was impressed to hear that he knew all about the Shrewsbury Review and admired it.

“Eventually he invited me to come and do a book-signing at his amazing gin bar, and of course I jumped at the chance.”

The Shrewsbury Review is a 100-page hardback ‘bookazine’ that features fresh and original perspectives on many of the town’s historic buildings, personality profiles on some of Shrewsbury’s colourful characters, excellent photography, and a bumper Shrewsbury quiz.

It also takes a look at the town’s historic suburbs and includes contributions from Shrewsbury Business Improvement District and Shrewsbury Civic Society.