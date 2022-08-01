17.3 C
Shrewsbury grandad publishes children’s book about granddaughter

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury man has published a new children’s book based on the adventures of his three-year-old granddaughter.

Daniel Treherne pictured with granddaughter and the new book
Daniel Treherne pictured with granddaughter and the new book

Daniel Treherne, aged 59, from Shrewsbury, has been running his own business as a painter and decorator for nearly 40 years.

But he has also been busy writing songwriting lyrics and short stories and what started as a hobby has turned into a passion. His first children’s book, Stephen The Spider was officially released on July 28.

Daniel said: “The inspiration for the book was my three-year-old granddaughter Eres who loves spiders if she saw one, would try and pick it up, which is very unusual for a child.

“The Spider was inspired by someone I know called Steve who hasn’t got many teeth! So the story is about a little called Eres who befriends a spider who has lost his teeth.

“I sent the story to a publisher in September 2021 and just before Christmas, the publishers offered me a publishing deal for Stephen The Spider. It has now been released and is available to buy. I can’t believe it. I never thought what started as a hobby would see me end up as a published author. It’s not what you expect when you become a grandad but Eres is a very inspiring little girl!”

The book is for ages 3 to 6 years and has been published by Olympia Publishers of London. It is now available to buy from Waterstones, Amazon and online bookstores, and some local independent shops.

“I wanted a family member to do them who is amazing at illustrations to be involved, but she had too much work at college at the time and couldn’t commit,” added Daniel.

“Hopefully she will be available if I get a deal for another book. I have completed three other children’s stories, so hopefully, if the publishers want more of my work I’m ready when they are. Fingers crossed!”

Some readings and book signings are being planned so follow Stephen the Spider via Facebook and Instagram @stephenthepider to find out about forthcoming dates and times.

