Telford Steam Railway to host volunteer open day

On Saturday 30 July, Telford Steam Railway is holding an open day for prospective new volunteers and members to come and see for themselves the many roles and opportunities that are available at the railway.

John, Paul and Andrew who are three generations of the same family volunteering at the railway

Event organiser Richard Owen said: “We have no paid staff at Telford Steam Railway, so volunteers are vital to our continued existence and future plans. We always welcome new people joining us, and an open day seemed a great way of getting everyone involved.

“Two sessions are planned on the day, starting at 10am and 1pm. People can book which one they would like to attend via our website.

“At each session visitors can speak to existing volunteers including carriage restorers, permanent way managers, drivers, firemen, loco cleaners, guards, gardeners, tearoom and model railway operators amongst many others, and see first-hand the work that they do.

“After a short train ride to Horsehay and Dawley station, our visitors will meet our heads of departments where, over a free tea or coffee, they can hear about our exciting development plans including extending the line to Doseley.

“We are a friendly, inclusive railway and we would love you to start volunteering with us.”

For more details see www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk/volunteer-open-day-22