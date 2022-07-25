17.9 C
Local charity to fundraise with Hadrian’s Wall Challenge

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Climbing Out are calling for applicants for their annual fundraising hike. This year they will be taking on the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge on October 1st.

The annual hike is a vital fundraiser for the charity
Climbing Out offers fully funded places on five day outdoor activity programmes, aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation in people who have been through a life changing injury, illness or trauma. They run several programmes a year across the UK.

The Hadrian’s Wall Challenge will have four different routes to choose from, suitable for all abilities. The most challenging route will take on 30km of iconic Northumbrian scenery.

To take part, participants need to complete a registration form, raise a minimum of £150 for Climbing Out and get walking.

Traditionally the annual hike has been a sociable group trip, with a meal out the night before, accommodation at a nearby bunkhouse, and a celebratory meal at a local pub after the hike.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “Please join us for another epic hike challenge! We’ll take in some awesome scenery, all whilst getting out, active and raising money for our 2023 programmes.

“The annual hike is a vital fundraiser for the charity, it’s also a really fun challenge with a great group of people, which includes previous participants, friends and family of participants and our lovely supporters.

“Your support means the world to us – so what are you waiting for!”

To find out more and to download a registration form, visit the news section on the website at climbingout.org.uk or email Admin@climbingout.org.uk.

