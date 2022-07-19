Shrewsbury Treasure Trail to raise money for Hope House

A self-guided treasure trail around the streets of Shrewsbury has been created to help raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Foster carers Rick and Denise McGowan, from Market Drayton

Foster carers Denise and Rick McGowan, from Market Drayton, set up the trail for families to enjoy during the summer holidays with character Felipe Flop, a bear character they have created.

“We are always looking for things to do with the children and have always found these types of activities both fun and engaging,” said Denise.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to do something creative to help raise money for Hope House, which is an amazing local charity.”

For £10 people will receive a digital copy of the self-guided trail which will take them through the winding streets and hidden corners of Shrewsbury town centre.

The challenge is to follow the trail and solve the clues which will unlock a secret word. Everyone who successfully unlocks the secret phrase will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper.

“It has been purposely designed for families and all ages and abilities with a pit stop in the middle for a picnic at the Quarry if people want,” said Denise.

“Shrewsbury is a really interesting town with lots of history and interesting places to see, visit and learn about, and this trail may well just take you somewhere you’ve never been before.

“If you’re stuck for something to do this summer holidays then this is an ideal family day out, which will help raise money for a great charity.”

Bekki Fardoe, one of the charity’s fundraisers, said: “We are hugely grateful to Denise and Rick for creating this amazing trail and helping to raise vital funds so that we can continue to be there for seriously ill local children and their families.

“I look forward to seeing all families across Shrewsbury on the hunt for clues.”

You can get your hands on a map at www.hopehouse.org.uk/trail from now, right up until the end of September.