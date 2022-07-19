29.3 C
Chief executive Fae celebrates 20 years with Shropshire charity

A Shropshire chief executive is celebrating 20 years at the head of a charity which gives people with life changing physical disabilities the chance of an independent life.

Ethos trustees Malcolm Kirk, Martin Bennett and Nick Turner make the presentation to chief executive Fae Dromgool
Fae Dromgool joined the Ethos charity – formerly Transhouse – in 2002 and has since seen it grow to manage three bungalows in Oswestry offering temporary accommodation and support for wheelchair users.

Fae was recently presented with an engraved glass paperweight and garden vouchers by the charity’s trustees led by chairman, Martin Bennett.

Martin paid tribute to Fae’s commitment and her dedication to the Oswestry-based charity.

“Fae’s enthusiasm and dedication have been the touchstone at the heart of Ethos. We are very lucky to have had such an inspirational chief executive who works so hard to make sure that we continue to offer such an important and life-changing service to our clients,” he said.

Fae said that there had been many challenges during her years as chief executive but she still had the same passion for the work of Ethos as when she joined 20 years ago.

“What we do now is more important than ever. I’m just part of a fantastic team that has a desire to change things for the better. We all believe in what we are doing and all the reward we need is to make a difference in the lives of people who are often at their most difficult time,” she said.

Ethos is currently recruiting new trustees and is particularly keen to welcome those with health and social care experience. For further information see the Ethos Group website at ethoscharity.co.uk, email info@ethosgroup.co.uk or phone 01691 404359.

