Shropshire charity scoops £10,000 grant thanks to county financial adviser support

The team behind a Shropshire charity is celebrating after winning a £10,000 grant thanks to the support of a county financial adviser.

Jack Fallows, Herald Wealth Management; Emma Croall, fundraising officer SYA; Devon Peart, SYA youth worker for Brookside; Ella Anderson, 14, and Lewis Speed, 13, who are both young leaders at Brookside

Shrewsbury-based SYA (formerly Shropshire Youth Association) runs youth clubs, activities for young people and support groups across the county.

Jack Fallows, a financial adviser at Herald Wealth Management, an appointed representative of St. James’s Place,, applied to the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation on behalf of SYA and was overwhelmed when the application was accepted for the £10,000 grant.

- Advertisement -

The £10,000 grant will allow the charity’s Heads Up Project to run in Brookside in Telford for a further 12 months.

Mr Fallows, who is also based in Shrewsbury and offers financial advice to clients across the UK, said: “When I first discovered what amazing work SYA delivers across Shropshire, I knew I wanted to support them.

“I first met Emma at BNI Thomas Telford and her enthusiasm for the charity led me to volunteer at their Annual Celebration where I was able to meet the young people and the youth leaders and also surprise them with my announcement of the grant!

“Youth clubs were at the heart of a community when I was growing up and I wanted to help ensure that continued.

“The work SYA does is much more than just funding a youth club – the work the charity does is having a direct, positive impact on young people’s lives.

“These young people need and deserve our support more than ever following the disruption during the pandemic.

“I am so pleased that I could help them secure the £10,000 which will allow the Heads Up Project in Brookside to run for a further 12 months.”

Emma Croall, fundraising officer for SYA said every penny made a difference to their charity with a donation of just £5 funding refreshments at a youth club and £50 funding sports equipment for a youth club.

Mrs Croall said: “The support from Jack has been overwhelming for our team.

“We are considered as a hidden secret in Shropshire and people are often unaware of the work and the impact our charity does so to be supported by Jack in order to successfully secure the funds from the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation is simply brilliant.

“On behalf of the children we support and those of so many more who will benefit from the Heads Up project in Brookside over the next 12 months – thank you Jack.”

SYA is committed to helping young people develop and maintain their physical and mental wellbeing and engages with about 6,000 young people each week.

The charity helps to provide the opportunities and skills needed to meet future life challenges and enables them to realise their full potential.