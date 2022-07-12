E-bike world record attempt to raise money for Hope House

A Shropshire man will attempt to beat the world record for the greatest distance on an e-bike in 24 hours while raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospice at the same time.

Med Evans, from Whixall, will be taking on the endurance challenge at the London Road Sports Centre in Shrewsbury from the morning of Saturday, July 23 right through to the following morning, with no sleep.

Med will need to cycle at least 701 laps of the 400-metre track to beat the 174.4-mile record set in 2016 by Prasad Erande in India.

“I really wanted to challenge myself,” said Med, 54. “Hope House is an incredible charity that provides vital support to local children and families, and I know personally people for who Hope House has been there and know how important it is having this local children’s hospice.

“When I get tired or start to hit the wall, thinking about raising money for such a wonderful charity which supports so many will drive me on I’m sure.”

Med has always been a keen sportsman, but in recent years has suffered from a damaged back meaning he only has 60% use of his right leg.

“It’s going to be incredibly tough,” said the Managing Director of Darwin Wealth Management in Shrewsbury.

“I did a 10-hour ride recently and it wasn’t as easy at all. When I get tired or start to hit the wall, thinking about raising money for such a wonderful charity that supports so many will drive me on I’m sure.”

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser, said: “We wish Med all the luck in the world with this ride.

“Thanks to people like Med who come up with such amazing challenges, local families and their children can receive the care they need when they need it.

“Everyone at Hope House will have their fingers crossed for Med and at the end of the month we might have a new world record holder.”

You can sponsor Med’s world record attempt in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices by visiting www.hopehouse.org.uk/meds-challenge