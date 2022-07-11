New flower field experience for Shropshire

The award-winning events team at Shropshire Festivals is teaming up with confetti business, Shropshire Petals, to offer the perfect photo opportunity amongst acres of beautiful flowers in Newport this August.

Kids can enjoy woodland fun to discover nature and complete a charming gnome trail

The flower field will be open daily from Friday 5 August until Sunday 14 August, with more dates to be released based on the speed the flowers grow. The field will be open for this limited time whilst the flowers are at their best.

This is the first-time access has been given to the public to visit Shropshire Petals’ field of delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, and wildflowers.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said, “This will be a unique experience for flower lovers and families, to get completely immersed in our stunning fields.

“There will be a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow and white flowers, that will enchant visitors of all ages. And that’s not all! Kids can enjoy woodland fun to discover nature and complete a charming gnome trail. There will be tasty street food to whet your appetite and the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flowers too. Bring the family for a picnic and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The centre of the field will feature a viewing platform for visitors to take in the stunning Shropshire views.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with a fellow award-winning Shropshire business to offer something brand new for the region,” said Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals.

“Forget sunflower fields in Italy and lavender fields in France – the Shropshire Petal Fields experience is not to be missed! We were lucky enough to take a stroll through them last year, and the vibrant colours and floral scent are exceptional. The flowers make the most stunning backdrop for any photo.

“Come along for fun, flowers, and pretty photos! Ticket sales have been going brilliantly, so don’t delay in booking yours.”

To buy tickets and find out more visit shropshireflowerfield.co.uk.

Beth Heath (Shropshire Festivals Director of Fun), Rose Franklin (Shropshire Petals General Manager), Jessica Heath (Beth’s daughter) and Alannah Evitts (Shropshire Festivals Marketing Executive)

