Shropshire supporters and aircrew officially recognised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

A group of dedicated supporters, volunteers and fundraisers from across Shropshire have been officially recognised at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Recognition Awards and Charity Ball 2022.

Craig Guy (Left from centre) awarded the 2022 Fundraiser of the Year for Shropshire

Now in its 10th year, the prestigious Recognition Awards and Charity Ball was hosted by ITN’s Nina Hossain and one of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s official ambassadors and BBC Radio 2 presenter, Richie Anderson.

The event celebrated the incredible lifesaving work of the charity’s aircrew, the generous support of its volunteers, fundraisers, and corporate partners who have gone above and beyond for the charity since its last awards, in 2019. This year’s event also recognised those who have continually supported the charity during and following the Covid-19 pandemic. The evening also reflected the inspirational stories of some of the pre-hospital service’s former patients. Following the award presentation and a live auction, the fundraising total of the evening equated to £88,200 for the charity.

This year’s winners that were recognised from across Shropshire include:

Community Fundraiser of the Year Award for Shropshire – CRAIG GUY

Craig Guy, from Wolverhampton, lost his brother, Joe, following a horrific cycling accident. Ever since, Craig has organised annual fundraisers in Shropshire, even during the pandemic. Craig and the Guy family have raised in excess of £25,000 in just under five years. Their support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity now means more than 300 cyclists take part in their events, each year.

Special Incident Award – Dr Jon Bingham, pre-hospital emergency doctor and Richard Apps, critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

In February 2020, Yasmin Jukes, aged 17 at the time, was treated by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s aircrew after fainting and falling backwards down the stairs at her home in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

Dr Jon Bingham and critical care paramedic, Richard Apps responded to the incident on Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s HMED03 helicopter from RAF Cosford. After assessing Yasmin, crew found she had sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple bleeds and blood clots to the brain, a fractured skull, severe swelling to the brain and an open fracture on her finger. Her condition was very serious.

The crew provided advanced medicines to Yasmin, including putting her into an induced coma before travelling with her via land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital to monitor and provide further enhanced care on the journey.

On arrival at hospital she was on a ventilator for a week and had an intercranial pressure bolt inserted and a craniectomy. She spent almost two weeks in intensive care and a further four weeks on a neurology ward.

The crew were acknowledged for the advanced critical care they delivered to Yasmin, which resulted in her being neurologically intact after a significant head injury. She has now enrolled onto a full-time degree in Biology at Loughborough University and passed her driving test within just 19 months of her incident.

Richie Anderson, TV and radio personality and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity ambassador, said: “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is a cause close to my heart as a good friend was airlifted as a child. It is a service any one of us could rely on one day. I was honoured to co-host this year’s Recognition Awards and Charity Ball with Nina Hossain, and to have raised such an incredible amount on the night means that future lifesaving missions are possible thanks to everyone who attended.”

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We are fortunate to receive support from the communities we serve across Shropshire. They’re all deserving winners and it has been a pleasure to recognise them and show just how grateful we are for their dedication and determination in raising the profile of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity across the region.”

The Recognition Awards and Ball 2022, sponsored by Baylis and Harding, took place on Friday 17th June at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.