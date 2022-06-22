Shropshire Wildlife Trust celebrates six decades of local nature conservation

This July marks 60 years since Shropshire Wildlife Trust was formed as a champion for wildlife at a time of sweeping changes to agriculture, industry and development.

Since then, the Trust has gone from strength to strength. Earl’s Hill became the Trust’s first nature reserve, when it was acquired in 1964, and the Trust now cares for over 40 across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Many of those nature reserves have been purchased thanks to funds raised by members and supporters, in addition to grants and donations from a variety of funders, charitable trusts and businesses.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s past and present work, and important vision for the future, will be on display at The Cut Visitor Centre, Shrewsbury and celebrated through online and in person events throughout July.

The Trust, and its local branches, have a bumper series of events planned. There is something for everyone – from family activities, walks and talks on nature reserves, wildlife spotting and online videos. So, book your place as some events are very popular and likely to book up soon, such as:

– Tours of Darwin’s Childhood Garden

– Confessions of a teenage skull collector

– Stepping Stones project on connecting wildlife habitats

– A wonderful guided walk around Earl’s Hill with picnic time at Earlsdale House

– Botanical Bonanza at Lightmoor

The Cut Visitor Centre is open on weekdays, see displays, browse the shop and enjoy the summer wildflower garden.

Local communities, volunteers, businesses, members and supporters across the county will have opportunity to get together and connect with the nature on their doorsteps.

The Trust will also be launching a new 60th Anniversary Appeal to raise vital funds to continue wildlife conservation in the county. Could you help support crucial habitat management to protect Shropshire’s stunning species for the next 60 years?

For event details see www.shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events.