Secret Severn Art puts the Shropshire Art Scene on the map

Now in its seventh year, the Secret Severn Art Trail returns in September bigger than ever.

The Chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard pictured with Vice Chair, Jan Park who curates the show and also works alongside the selection team

This well-loved free event on the regional arts calendar is a stunning showcase for new and well established artists in and around the Ironbridge Gorge.

This year’s event will feature a main exhibition at Footprint Gallery, based at Fusion in Jackfield as well as multiple Open Studios in and around the area. In total over 45 artists will be exhibiting and selling their art work from 1 – 11 September.

The Chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard said: “The Ironbridge Gorge and the wider hinterland has a richness of active artists. Prior to the forming of Secret Seven Art, these artists had little opportunity to show their work under a collaborative umbrella. The general public would have had little idea of this wealth of talent and we at Secret Severn Art make it our business to showcase this wealth of creative ability. We hope it puts Telford, and the Gorge in particular, on the art map.”

Secret Severn Art introduced new features last year, such as the interactive video corner showing artists at work and the history of Fusion, which returns again in 2022. Building on the layout and experiential elements, the Secret Severn team are excited to show visitors just how thriving and important the local arts scene is.

The Secret Severn Art Trail is an event for all the family. It will showcase the work of artists across a wide variety of mediums including painting, printmaking, jewellery, ceramics, photography, glassmaking, textiles and more, for all budgets. The event is an opportunity to see some of the artists at work and to speak to them all about their work. There will also be a marketplace area where artists sell small associated items such as greeting cards, prints, mugs, coasters and more.

All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Vice Chair, Jan Park who curates the show and also works alongside the selection team, said: “We attract visitors from all over the country and with the changes made this year we are hoping for an even bigger event, there really is something for everyone. Do come and take in the culture in this incredible setting.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum and refreshments can be found at the Peacock Cafe at Jackfield Tile Museum.

A brochure is available from all participating artists and can also be picked up on the day of your visit to the exhibition.