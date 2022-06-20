14.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 20, 2022
- Advertisement -

Local groups sought as Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay comes to Shrewsbury

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local groups are being encouraged to get involved in the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay when it comes to Shrewsbury on Monday 18 July.

The events team are looking for sports, arts, and community groups to get involved
The events team are looking for sports, arts, and community groups to get involved

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted by Shropshire Council to organise a free, family festival in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

The event will run from 4pm until 9pm meaning locals can join in the fun after school and work.

- Advertisement -

The events team are looking for sports, arts, and community groups to get involved by providing have-a-go activities and showcases, plus local performers and street food vendors.

“Join us for a huge, free family celebration at the Quarry to honour the Queen’s Baton Relay coming to Shrewsbury,” said Beth Heath, owner of Shropshire Festivals.

“To commemorate this once in the lifetime moment for the town we want to fill the Quarry with street food, schools, musicians, sports clubs, arts organisations, and local community groups from across the county to provide performances, live music, hands-on taster sessions, and demonstrations for all to enjoy. We’d love to hear from local groups who can showcase what they do at the event.

“The Baton’s trip through the town is something we’ll all remember for years to come, so let’s make it a day to remember!”

To register for a free ticket or find out about being part of the celebrations, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk/QBR.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP