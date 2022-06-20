Local groups sought as Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay comes to Shrewsbury

Local groups are being encouraged to get involved in the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay when it comes to Shrewsbury on Monday 18 July.

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted by Shropshire Council to organise a free, family festival in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

The event will run from 4pm until 9pm meaning locals can join in the fun after school and work.

The events team are looking for sports, arts, and community groups to get involved by providing have-a-go activities and showcases, plus local performers and street food vendors.

“Join us for a huge, free family celebration at the Quarry to honour the Queen’s Baton Relay coming to Shrewsbury,” said Beth Heath, owner of Shropshire Festivals.

“To commemorate this once in the lifetime moment for the town we want to fill the Quarry with street food, schools, musicians, sports clubs, arts organisations, and local community groups from across the county to provide performances, live music, hands-on taster sessions, and demonstrations for all to enjoy. We’d love to hear from local groups who can showcase what they do at the event.

“The Baton’s trip through the town is something we’ll all remember for years to come, so let’s make it a day to remember!”

To register for a free ticket or find out about being part of the celebrations, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk/QBR.