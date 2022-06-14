Classic cars help raise money for Severn Hospice

The first ever right-hand drive Triumph TR sports car will be on display in Shrewsbury this weekend, helping to raise money for Severn Hospice.

This white Triumph TR2 was hand-built at the Banner Lane Factory in Coventry in 1953

The historic Triumph TR2 will be joined in The Square on Saturday 18 June by other classic Triumph sports cars, in a static display put on by local car club Shropshire TR Register to raise money for the hospice. Together, the six cars will show how Triumph sports cars evolved over 30 years of production, from the TR2 in 1953 to the TR7/8 in 1981.

The car, known by its chassis number as ‘TS2’, is the second Triumph TR2 ever built and Triumph’s first ever right-hand drive sports car. It was hand-built at Triumph’s Banner Lane Factory in Coventry on 22 July 1953 and was the star of the Dublin Motor Show in 1953, where it promoted the launch of Triumph’s TR2 model. It appeared again at the Classic Motor Show in 2001 with Sir Stirling Moss, having undergone a full restoration.

Owned by national TR Register Car Club, TS2 is now visiting every regional TR Register club around Britain as part of the Register’s 50th anniversary celebrations, to raise the profile of the largest Triumph car club in the world, and raise money for local charities and good causes too.

Roger Critchley, leader of the local Shropshire Group of The TR Register, said: “The car, known fondly as TS2, was Triumph’s first ever right hand drive TR sports car, and is touring the Britain as part of The TR Register’s 50th anniversary celebrations.”

“It’s being loaned to local Triumph TR Register car clubs, so whilst we have it in Shropshire we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to see this historic sports car, and raise some money for Severn Hospice at the same time through a charity collection.

“Alongside TS2 we’ll have several other classic Triumphs on display in The Square, showing how these classic British sports cars evolved over almost 30 years of production, from TR2 in 1953 right up to the TR7/8 in 1981.”

The cars will be on display in The Square in Shrewsbury on Saturday 18 June between 10am and 4pm, with donations being collected for Severn Hospice.

They include:

– 1953 Triumph TR2 – known as ‘TS2’

– 1958 Triumph TR3A

– 1962 Triumph TR4

– 1968 Triumph TR5

– 1972 Triumph TR6

– 1981 Triumph TR7